Midland man asks for birthday, Christmas cards for mom in nursing home

Stewart's mom, a disabled veteran, has been inside a nursing home for nine months and has not been able to see her family members.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is asking for help bringing some holiday and birthday cheer to his mother.

Garrett Stewart posted a video to TikTok asking for people to send cards to Christine Shuck, who has been inside the Focused Care at Hogan Park in Midland for the past nine months.

Stewart explained that Shuck, whose birthday is on December 31, is a disabled U.S. vet who served in the army from 1978 to 1982 as a medical transport in South Korea.

She also recently lost her own mother, but couldn't attend the funeral in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Stewart, who is the director of operations for Thriving United, is hoping some holiday and birthday cards will help cheer her up since she has been in isolation for so long.

Christine Shuck and family 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Like many nursing homes across the nation, Hogan Park has been on lockdown to help keep those at risk inside safe from the virus.

If you would like to send her a card for Christmas or her 63rd birthday, you can send it to the following address:

Christine Shuck

3203 Sage Street