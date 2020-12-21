Midland hospital employee's emotional post about getting the COVID vaccine goes viral

Speech and language pathologist Nichole Mathis shared her story on Facebook about what this past year working in healthcare has been like.

MIDLAND, Texas — 2020 has been filled with tears. This week though, tears have been different for our frontline workers.

The Pfizer vaccine is boosting hospital morale, and now tears are starting to fall because of joy.

Nichole Mathis, a hospital speech and language pathologist, shared her story on Facebook about what this past year working in healthcare has been like.

Her post has since gone viral and been shared by medical workers throughout the community:

It reads in part:

“I was at Midland Memorial Hospital last January when my mom texted me about a mysterious virus that was killing people in China. A notorious worrier, she asked me to cancel our Spring Break trip to Singapore because we had a layover in Beijing. I assured her it would be alright. There was nothing to worry about.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital this spring when the whispers that the virus was inside our walls circulated among the staff.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital a few days later when they sent the official email telling the public that this patient, despite our best effort, died. The sadness in our hallways was palpable. Never could I have imagined the passing of one nameless individual could impact every employee on site. I thought about our first COVID patient that day as I walked past the mural of Baby Jessica McClure. If she had not survived in 1987, she is the only person I could imagine who might have passed that would’ve had the same blow to our entire staff.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital that spring morning when the staff was asked to remove the gloves and gowns out of patient’s rooms because people had come in from the streets and started stealing our bleach wipes and Personal Protective Equipment.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital getting daily crisis debriefings while my phone incessantly alerted me for all of the missed assignments my son was not turning in for his virtual learning.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital the day we learned our first employee died of COVID.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital the day they told us we were almost out of ventilators.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital the day they set up the FEMA tent second.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital the day the FEMA nurses and RTs arrived by three charter busses.

I was at Midland Memorial Hospital the day the Mobile Morgue arrived.

And today, I was at Midland Memorial Hospital and I received the COVID vaccine. For the first time in months, there was joy and hope in our hallways. I texted my mom. I assured her it would be alright. There was nothing to worry about."

Mathis is one of 575 hospital employees who been vaccinated for COVID since Thursday.

Altogether, the hospital has given out 1,020 doses of the vaccine.

Those vaccinated include hospital employees, private physicians, EMS, and MISD nurses.