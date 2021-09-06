Midland Health reinstates mask, screening mandates

The move is a requirement from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health announced it will be reinstating its mask mandate and screening processes in its facilities as of 5 a.m. on June 10.

This move comes as the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services reinstated the requirement.

All visitors to Midland Memorial Hospital will now be required to wear a face mask, and will be screened for any symptoms of COVID-19 at the entrance. No one experiencing symptoms will be allowed to visit patients.

Support persons will be allowed to remove their masks while visiting patients if they maintain their social distance and not currently interacting with staff.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask or is unable to to some sort of face covering will not be able to enter the building or will be required to leave if already in the building.