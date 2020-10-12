Midland Health reinforces new CDC quarantine guidelines

Russel Meyers, CEO of Midland Health, briefly reiterated the guidelines during the press conference and encouraged people to follow them.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health discussed the new CDC guidelines for quarantine during the Dec. 10 United Command press conference.

On Dec. 2, the CDC shortened the amount of time people should quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.

While people were originally told to quarantine for two weeks, they are now recommended to quarantine for 10 days instead.

However in areas with available testing resources, people who were exposed but have gotten tested and received a negative test can quarantine for just seven days.

In areas where there is a lack of adequate testing resources, the CDC does recommend people stay quarantined for the full 14 days.

According to the CDC, these new guidelines should help lower the risk of post-quarantine spread.