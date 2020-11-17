Midland Health employee dies from COVID-19

"His family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health has announced the death of an employee due to COVID-19.

The hospital says it will not be releasing any further details on the death at this time out of respect for the person's family.

"His family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead," said Midland Health representatives in a press release.