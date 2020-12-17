Midland Health Department using Everbridge to contact COVID-19 positive patients

The health department wants the public to know the messages aren't spam.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department says it will now be using Everbridge, a mass notification system, to contact people who test positive for COVID-19.

Everbridge allows the health department to text citizens with the following message:

Hello- you are being contacted by the Midland Health Department due to your recent COVID-19 test. You will receive a call from a representative in our office soon. In the meantime, please isolate in your home away from other household members, notify work and/or school as well as those you have had close contact with in the past 48 hours. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen. Please click the link below for more information. https://www.midlandtexas.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5721/COVID-19-Isolation-Guidelines?fbclid=IwAR0--kwVgxgu1jVBBs2I1NUAvbKGZnjXOCqVOOt0k4VI1pohkKQ3ENw2h7Y

The health department says the message will come from the number 889-11.

If you recently did a COVID-19 test and receive a message from this number, the department says it is NOT spam.

When you get tested for COVID, make sure your testing provider has the most up to date contact information for you.