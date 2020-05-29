MIDLAND, Texas — Upon entering Grandma Hernandez's home, you can instantly tell her grandchildren are loved.

"My pride and joy. They are the ones who keep me going in life. I'm so used to having them and when I don't have them, I feel like I'm empty inside," Sandra Hernandez said.

In the past few months, a new bond as students and teacher has blossomed.

"I have fourth graders and I had third graders and I had a first, kinder and pre-k," Hernandez said.

She now teaches all seven of her grandchildren in one at-home classroom.

"Head to the store and people kind of look at me like, you've got a lot of children," Hernandez said.

She's been helping them finish out the school year, all while maintaining her other jobs and learning new technologies.

"I believe this was just a test for me to see how much I was going to be successful with my grandchildren," Hernandez said.

She's done it all with grace and patience, cherishing every moment spent with her little grand-students.

"I enjoyed every moment with them because I learned a lot of stuff from them too," Hernandez said.

