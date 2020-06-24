MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Two workers at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement of the positive cases came in a press release from the Midland County Court Administrator on June 24.

Officials say the last day of work for one employee was June 15 while the other was June 17. Both people have self-quarantined after learning about their positive results.

In the release, the county stated no detainees have tested positive at this time.

They said the facility will continue to take precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time of the release, Midland has 454 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, 326 are considered active.

