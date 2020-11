On Nov. 2 -3, the Advanced Technology Center at Midland College will be closed for intensive cleaning.

The cleaning is due to COVID-reported cases among employees and students at the facility.

Classes are canceled and will be converted to virtual learning where possible or postponed until reopening.

This only includes classes at the Midland College ATC.