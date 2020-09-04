MIDLAND, Texas — Midland leaders are needing more information on how COVID-19 is impacting the community.

The county has launched a new tool, called CHAT (community health assessment tool). It is an emergency management texting tool designed to gauge changes in the general health of the community during the virus pandemic.

It is the first tool of its kind and was invented by Midland County to help COVID-19 efforts. But in order for it to work, Midlanders must participate in it.

To start, text the word 'chat' to 432-287-7337.

Then the system will ask you three questions:

What is your zip code?

What is your age range?

And do have any of the following symptoms: fever, dry cough or shortness of breath?

Then every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday CHAT will ask you question three again. This is all in hopes of getting a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting Tall City.

“It won't be a magic bullet but it’s just another tool in our arsenal for dealing with this crisis," said Terry Johnson, Midland Co. Judge.

“We looked around the wheel and we couldn’t find anything, so we invented the wheel Monday," Johnson said. "Then we launched it this morning so I’m very proud that we have it up and running.”

The judge is even more excited for Midland hospitals and leaders to have the community health data from the tool.

“Those of us who are trying to make decisions and policies about what to do and what’s next well the better informed we are, the better decisions we can make,” Johnson said.

The system launched April 9 so you can text 'chat' right now to participate.

The judge says those who are participating get an added benefit: the system will save their number for emergency alerts in the future.

