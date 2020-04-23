MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County is planning on buying more local in 2020.

County Judge Terry Johnson announced Thursday morning that he is going to try and direct county purchasing to be done locally whenever possible.

This includes everything from roads, to building construction, vehicles and maintenance, engineering, architecture services and much more.

“Right now, it’s just the biggest priority I believe you know," Johnson said. "I’m a taxpayer just like anybody and I want my money to stay here."

Johnson says while he appreciates using businesses around Texas, he wants money to stay in Midland.

"I appreciate Austin and I appreciate Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth but I really want my money to be spent here stay here.”

On Monday, Judge Johnson will propose to the commissioners court that contractors the county uses should be primarily local.

“So where appropriate, where legal, wherever we can I’d like to examine all the contracts that we have," Johnson said. "If we’re utilizing folks from outside the borders of Midland County, we want to see if we can bring back those types of dollars into our community.”

Midland County spends millions of dollars each year on contract work.

The judge hopes this year, the bids they accept are local businesses.

“County government, you have to take the lowest price you're able to pay," Johnson said. "The bids will have to be competitive, we can't afford a 10% premium.”

The judge says he hopes in doing this, the county becomes an example.

“There’s a lot of folks that just aren’t going to make it through this," Johnson said. "They’ve shut their doors and they probably won’t re-open their doors."

Johnson said if there is anyway the county can help local businesses by keeping money here and buying local they should do so.

"I would challenge the city to take on this, I would challenge Midland, spend your money here."

The judge says it will take a little bit for the commissioners to hammer out the details of buying more local.

They will begin discussions about this at Monday’s commissioner court, April 27 and hope to have something set up the following court.

