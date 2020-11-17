Midland City Council rejects mask mandate 6-1

The mandate failed 6 to 1, with Councilman Trost being the only member in favor of the proposal.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about the mask mandate.)

The Midland City Council voted not to pass a mask mandate Tuesday.

The mandate would have been different than most implemented across the country. The responsibility would have fallen on businesses rather than individuals.

The mandate was presented to the council as local hospitals have put increasing pressure on local leaders to enforce the wearing of masks in their communities.

Both Midland and Odessa have a high amount of active COVID-19 cases. Ector County has about a 35% positivity rate.

Mayor Turner plans to discuss a similar mandate during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.