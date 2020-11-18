Midland City Council reject mask mandate but 'conversation is not over'

“I think expectations were pretty minimal for this," Russell Meyers, Midland Health, CEO, said. "So I don’t think it’ll be a terrible blow to morale."

MIDLAND, Texas — To wear a mask or to not wear masks, that is up to you in Midland.

The mask ordinance failed in Midland City Council in a 6-1 vote. Only one council member, Michael Trost, voted in favor of enforcing masks.

While Midland mayor, Patrick Payton, put item 38 on the council's agenda, he voted against it.

"We’re all trying to do everything we can possibly do," Payton said. "We’re having all the possible discussions we can have and get to solutions together, today just elevates what we are facing.”

Healthcare workers see it a bit differently.

“I think expectations were pretty minimal for this," Russell Meyers, Midland Health, CEO, said. "So I don’t think it’ll be a terrible blow to morale."

Meyers told NewsWest 9 the council did not like the mandate agenda item how it was written the first time around, but after adjustments thinks they will act on something.

City of Midland says the county is 11 days behind in COVID-19 testing AND contact tracing. They are seeing 170+ positive cases a day now. Noting they are understaffed and demand is high. pic.twitter.com/7SkExwgL6G — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) November 17, 2020

"They did not like what was here today but they haven’t closed the door to other options," Meyers said

So what happens from here?

Sammi: We have talked a lot about what the council won’t do. But will the council do?

Mayor: That is yet to be determined, we will find out Monday. Council members have some ideas and amendments that’s what we look forward to as people put their pen to paper figuring out what the resolutions or ordinances need to be.”

For the one councilman, Michael Trost, he believes the lack of action today was not a good move.

"Saying I'm going to support you, okay, but what action are you taking to support," Trost said in regards to the council and the message they are giving healthcare workers.