Midland Christian cancels football games, pep rallies for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School has canceled all pep rallies and football games for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

MCS' football coach confirmed this news Nov. 5.

At this time there is no word on if this means the school will have to forfeit its upcoming games or not.

MCS was scheduled to play Dallas Plano Prestonwood on Friday.

They also did not provide any further details, including if team members tested positive for the virus or how many.

MCS has not required masks in the school since returning to campus.