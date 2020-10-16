Midland Chamber Foundation and HEB team up to help students' classroom needs

The Midland Chamber Foundation along with HEB has teamed up to help fund the classroom needs of students.

Funds have been set aside for any teacher that is needing to purchase materials or supplies for their classroom, helping with social distancing, safe organization of shared supplies, or any other needs that have arisen because of COVID.

Teachers that need supplies could get up to $50 for purchasing them.

However, funds are limited and are on a first-come-first-serve basis.