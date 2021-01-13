Hospital region including Midland and Odessa once again over 15% COVID-19 capacity

If the COVID-19 capacity doesn't drop below 15% before Saturday business will have to return to 50% capacity.

ODESSA, Texas — As the vaccine rollout continues, the future is looking brighter regarding COVID-19.

During a Unified Command Meeting for Midland County on January 12, officials reiterated we aren't out of the water yet.

"Our city is doing a great job, our numbers are good, although there's some not necessarily great news about the region, here in Midland, we're doing a great job because our citizens are taking the matter seriously, and our businesses are doing a great job," said Mayor Patrick Payton.

The region Mayor Payton was referring to is Trauma Service Area J, one of 22 regions grouped across Texas by the Department of State Health Services.

Region J includes 17 counties including Ector and Midland.

It's within that region that the total number of COVID-19 patients is divided by a total number of operation hospital beds, which contrives our COVIDoccupancy Rate per the Governor's standard.

Since January 9, Region J has been over 15%.

Ector County is having a harder time right now, while Midland County is seeing some success.

Ector has been over 19% for seven days and reached 23% Monday.

While Midland has remained under 15% for six out of the last six days.