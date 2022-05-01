Odessa medical professional explains recent changes in CDC quarantine guidelines

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at ORMC, explained that the recent changes by the CDC are attributed to two main reasons.

ODESSA, Texas — This week the CDC shortened the recommended time that people should isolate when they've tested positive for COVID-19. The reduction went from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms.

Additionally, people should wear a mask around others for at least five more days after that time period.

NewsWest spoke with Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. He explained that the recent changes by the CDC are attributed to two main reasons.

"The omicron variant is very transmissible but it's allowing people to get better quicker with fewer symptoms," said Saravanan. "The second reason for the CDC's decision, and probably most important reason, is that the workforce is being severely affected by people being out of work for 10 days."

Saravanan said people still need to take the proper precautions even if the person infected is starting to feel better.

"What the CDC is figuring out is that the first five days is when you shed the most amount of virus and they want to keep you isolated those first five days," said Saravanan. "You are still infected after the five days, but as long as you wear a proper fitting mask and social distance as much as possible you can reduce that exposure to people."

Health leaders remain vigilant as they feel the impacts of this current surge.

"The reason it's affecting us now, it's because it's taking people out of the workforce and it's taking people into the hospital on a ventilator," said Saravanan. "That is what we want to see come down is less people getting out the workforce because of the infection and if less people are hospitalized we can learn to live without it in the long term."

As new variants come to light, Dr. Saravanan hopes people keep their guard up, and use the tools we have set to fight the virus.

"We will have more and more ways to treat the symptoms of this virus like vaccines and treatments," said Saravanan. "Even if it does become endemic, which means it's just around for ever, it doesn't mean it has to affect our life the way it's affecting now."

Dr. Saravanan said there is still many unanswered questions about this variant, but something that is clear is that many people are testing positive for the virus and many people are being hospitalized.