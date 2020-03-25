ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital in Odessa will be restricting visitors beginning March 25 at 8 p.m.

Visitors will only be allowed one at a time if one of the following criteria are met:

The patient is under 18 years of age The patient has disabilities requiring extra support The patient is in need of maternity care The patient needs immediate legal assistance Special accommodations for patients at end-of life.

Any visitor meeting one of these requirements will need to be screened each time they arrive at MCH.

Approved visitors are required to keep visits short, stay six feet from others and follow all hospital staff instructions.

The approved visitor entrance will be through the Admitting Entrance on Alleghaney Avenue and Fifth Street only.

Friends and family are still able to connect with patients by calling their room directly at (432) 640-4000.

