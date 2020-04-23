ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System has announced it will soon begin restarting some elective procedures.

Starting April 27, the endoscopy lab, cath lab and internventional radiology will be open for limited elective surgeries.

Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley says the surgical team and administration are still looking for the best way to move forward with surgical cases while still protecting patients and staff.

ORMC resumed elective surgeries on April 22 after Governor Abbott cleared the operations to continue in the state of Texas.

Midland Health has not proceeded with any elective surgeries at this time.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

New restrictions for hospitals performing elective surgeries

Elective surgeries to start back up in Texas