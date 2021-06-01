Medical Center Hospital relaxes mask requirement

MIDLAND, Texas —
If you are visiting Medical Center Hospital, for the most part, you are no longer required wear a mask.
However, you’ll want to keep it handy because it is required in certain situations.
“We have removed masks,” Christin Timmons, MCH Chief Nursing Officer said. “We are highly encouraging masks to be worn, but we are not going to catch someone in our hallways and ask them to leave because they're not wearing a mask. What we are requiring, is when a visitor is in a room with a patient, that they have a mask on. When our staff enters a room, they will have a mask on because we still need to protect those people in close areas.”
Not all hospital staff members have to wear them all the time, but they will have to in certain situations where they are in close contact with patients.
Children are still not allowed to visit patients.
Odessa Regional is still enforcing a mask requirement.