ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has announced they will be implementing visitor screenings starting March 11.

Visitors to MCH are asked to only use the main entrance, admitting entrance, the emergency department or the Center for Women and Infants.

This will allow to the hospital to screen all who enter the hospital.

MCH says the screenings are part of the recommended preparation efforts regarding the coronavirus.

They are following all proper infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC.

