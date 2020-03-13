MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian School plans to extend its spring break through March 23rd. The school's superintendent sent notice to parents Thursday evening.

"All activities, athletic practices, and games are canceled for the week of March 16-22nd. Our entire administrative team is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will release more information as it becomes available to us," school superintendent Jared Lee wrote on Facebook.

KWES

Further, all students, parents, and faculty who have traveled to, through, or from a level 3 or level 4 travel alert country will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. That includes the group of students currently in Madrid, Spain on an educational trip with WorldStrides. The school says there's another group of students and teachers on a spring break trip in Zambia. Superintendent Lee says teachers will work with those students and any others who choose to self-quarantine in the coming weeks.

"Currently, we are evaluating all of our options, including the possibility of online learning, and will reassess and communicate our plans going forward at the end of next week," said superintendent Jared Lee.

