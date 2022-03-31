MCH reports no COVID-19 patients for first time in nearly 2 years

The CEO and President of Medical Center Health System called it a "monumental day" at the hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital announced Thursday that it had discharged its last COVID-19 patient, leaving no patients hospitalized with the virus for the first time in nearly two years.

Russell Tippin, CEO & President, Medical Center Health System, spoke about his happiness for the good news.

“This is a monumental day at Medical Center Hospital,” said Tippin. “Words cannot truly express how happy and proud I am of our staff. When the world went dark, they were our light, our hope, and our way out. They have been our lifeline – without them, we would not have made it through this. While we know this situation is not over yet, this is a massive step forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer & Chief Experience Officer, echoed Tippin's excitement and thanked those who have worked hard to make it happen.

“I want to commend and thank our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to make sure this community was cared for in the darkest of times,” said Timmons. “Our team’s dedication has been second-to-none and I’m incredibly proud of the work they have done. They have been true heroes and miracle workers and could not have made it through this without them.