Medical Center Hospital overwhelmed as COVID cases surge

A month ago MCH reported 41 COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday, that number is more than double at 93 patients.

ODESSA, Texas — Hospitals across the nation continue to feel overwhelmed with people hospitalized with COVID-19. That includes hospitals in West Texas.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Trevor Tankersley, Director of Public Relations for MCH. He said the hospitals are overwhelmed as they have been in previous surges.

"The hospital and the staff are tired and they are exhausted," said Tankersley. "We are still dealing with this omicron surge as you can imagine everyone here is just ready for COVID to be a thing of the past, but of unfortunately it's not."

According to leaders at MCH, in the last month the hospital reached its highest number of COVID-19 patients, 107 people.

"We reached the highest peak we have ever had as far as COVID in patients," said Tankersley. "Today we are back in the low 90s which is a good sign. That's the lowest we have been since the weekend."

Tankersley said this surge is also taking a toll on hospital staff as 53 staff members are out due to COVID-19 protocols.

"We have about 30 state staff here, so even with that state staff here, we are still a little bit short-handed," said Tankersley. "We do have a few travel nurses here and there as well but any time you have 53 staff members out just on protocols, it puts a strain in the health system."

Health leaders continue to emphasize the best resources we have to fight the virus.

"The majority of patients in critical care or that have to be put on ventilators are unvaccinated," said Tankersley. "The message continues to be clear from the data that the vaccine helps. Getting that booster is even a more drastic help than just those first two doses."