Texas attorney general promises lawsuit to stop Austin from enforcing mask mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office accused Austin leaders of trying to "buck state law" and resisting Gov. Greg Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Less than a day after the City of Austin announced it would continue enforcing a face mask mandate despite Gov. Greg Abbott lifting statewide COVID-19 safety restrictions starting Wednesday, the Texas attorney general is vowing to take action.

"The state-wide mask mandate is lifted today," the attorney general's office tweeted on Wednesday. "Yet once again, [Mayor Steve Adler] and [Travis County Judge Andy Brown] are trying to figure how they can buck state law and resist [Gov. Abbott]. We're looking at every avenue available to stop them. More to come."

A few hours later, AG Ken Paxton issued a letter stating that local leaders have until 6 p.m. Wednesday to rescind mask mandates or business-operating restrictions, or else he will sue.

.@MayorAdler & @AndyBrownATX, you and local health authorities have until 6:00pm today to rescind any mask mandates or business-operating restrictions and come into full compliance with GA-34 ➡️ https://t.co/Bz5DQsw8IV



Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you. pic.twitter.com/IP9UpZPplh — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) March 10, 2021

The City's decision was made in consultation with Austin's Interim Medical Director and Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott. He explained why he believes it's important to keep enforcing face masks on Tuesday.

"We believe in masking. We know it works," said Dr. Escott. "We saw the dramatic impact that the masking mandate had when it was issued by the governor on July 2, with almost two weeks to the date, a substantial and sustained decrease in transmission. We need that to continue. We need the efforts to continue. We need people to continue to mask and distance and do those things that have gotten us out of surge here in Travis County. So our hope is that people, our community, our elected officials, will continue to echo the message that these protective measures, these nonpharmaceutical interventions work and they're important for us to continue with that transition."

The City of Round Rock will also continue to enforce its mask ordinance.

The City of Austin said it will continue to follow health authority rules initially adopted in July 2020, which currently remain in place through April 15 of this year. Under these rules, businesses and other sites must require individuals to wear a face covering, with some exceptions, along with other safety precautions such as social distancing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Noncompliance with the orders could result in a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000. Complaints can be made to Austin 311, with Austin Code said to continue enforcing compliance.

When Gov. Abbott made the announcement about lifting restrictions last week, he said businesses are still allowed to enforce their own mask requirements and added that local governments will have the authority to reinforce safety precautions.

"If COVID hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas rise above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, then a county judge in that region may use COVID mitigation strategies in their county," Abbott said. "However, under no circumstance can a county judge put anybody in jail for not following COVID orders and no penalties can be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. Also, if restrictions are imposed at the county level, all entities must be allowed to operate at least a 50% capacity."

However, over the past seven days, hospital admissions in the local hospital region have been below 7%.

Mayor Adler joined KVUE Wednesday morning to discuss after Austin has seen differing opinions between local and state leaders.

"I think there are aspects of this now that are confusing," he said. "But what is not confusing, is that virtually every doctor and virtually all of the data points to the fact that masking is necessary and important and, in fact, largely responsible for the success that we've had at this point. And if we're going to do everything that we can to predict the opening of schools, and more children being able to study and learn in-person, and keep businesses open without the threat of pulling back, what is not confusing is that masks is the answer."

Wednesday afternoon, Paxton and Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar shared pointed words on Twitter.

"City/county leaders must not be thinking clearly. Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking. Whatever the case, they’ve tried this before. They lost," Paxton said.

"While El Paso rolled out makeshift morgues, you sued them for protecting residents," Casar said. "While Texans froze in the dark, you fled the state for warmer weather. Now, you're going out of your way (again) to win political points, even if it costs lives. We'll see you in court."