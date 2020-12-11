Mask mandate on the Midland City Council's agenda for Tuesday, November 17

This comes just days after both the Midland Mayor and County Judge say Gov. Abbott's mask mandate cannot and will not be enforced

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council has added a discussion for a mask mandate to their meeting on Tuesday, November 17.

This comes days after both Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and County Judge Terry Johnson have said Gov. Abbott's mask mandate cannot and will not be enforced.

According to the City Council agenda, if a mask ordinance is approved, a maximum penalty of $500 could be issued to "commercial entities, buildings, and other enclosed spaces that are open to the public" for failure to enforce the ordinance.

Right now, COVID-19 cases in Midland and Ector Counties are at an all-time high, with positivity rates of 30% and 35%, respectively.

Local health officials this week have been urging local leaders to enforce a mask ordinance to slow the spread of the virus.