Mask mandate for businesses fails again in 3-4 Midland city council vote

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland City Council brought up the topic of a mask mandate at a special city council meeting on November 23.

The proposal would have required businesses to post signs asking customers to wear a mask.

Any businesses who did not fulfill this requirement would be ordered to pay a fine and owners could be charged with a misdemeanor.

However, the vote once again failed-this time at a much closer margin.

Unlike the previous mandate which failed 6-1, this vote had three council members for it and four against it. Jack Ladd, John Norman and Michael Trost all voted in favor of the mandate with the rest against.

Many concerned citizens also showed up outside city hall Monday morning to protest the mask mandate.