WEST, Texas — Gerarado’s Casita is a Midland staple, serving our community's favorite dishes for decades.

But the COVID-19 crisis has their restaurant doing business different with a mission bigger than meals. They have opened their pantry to whoever needs it.

“We’re trying to get the necessities like eggs, food, smaller items," said Chase Morales, Gerardo's Casita employee. "We're just doing our best to get what people need.”

Creating a community market is something the restaurant needed, too.

“We’re just trying to survive," Morales said. "We’re trying to do our best to make it.”

They opened the market on Monday. Since then more than 200 people have stopped by and they have sold over 800 pounds of rice and beans.

“We’re ordering product by the day," Morales said. "So whatever people need we can order it for you and help them out with it.”

While Morales helps others, he says giving back to his West Texas community has actually helped him.

“For me, I’m enjoying it because it’s something different," Morales said. "I love interacting with people so it’s been really fun.”

The restaurant is proving that no matter the challenge, West Texans are always ready to step up to the plate.

Gerardo’s is not the only small business changing how they do things.

Most restaurants in the Basin are offering takeout, like Cork and Pig and Torro’s Café.

There are a few other restaurants that are becoming makeshift markets as well:

Mac's BBQ

Librado

Jason's Deli

Soul Cafe

Keith's Hamburger Station

If you are a small business the Midland Development Corporation is asking you to fill out a survey so they can examine how much COVID-19 has impacted local businesses. For that survey click here.

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

Midland Health waiting on COVID-19 testing results for 103 people

Taking care of your mind during social distancing

Tele-doctors becoming more common in West Texas due to COVID-19