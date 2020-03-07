Local fire departments being affected by COVID-19

Both Midland and Odessa have employees quarantining at home after receiving positive test results.

ODESSA, Texas — Three Odessa Fire Rescue responders are in quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

More people in the Permian Basin are testing positive for COVID-19 and that means a heightened risk for first responders every time they head out for a call. The number of sick calls Odessa Fire Rescue is responding to is increasing as the area continues to be a hot spot for the virus.

"Unfortunately as we run on more and more positive patients there could be an increase in our personnel being exposed," said John Alvarez, a fire chief with Odessa Fire Rescue.

There are protocols in place to protect the first responders, like using a recon team.

"We send one individual to check that patient out and if they're showing signs and symptoms we notify the remained of the crew and they immediately put on their personal protective gear whether it's their gloves, the N95, the gown and the face shield," said Alvarez.

The risk will always exist though, so to try and prevent as many people as possible from being exposed while on the job the department is trying out new tools and new features on their public safety communications system.

"When we run on a COVID-19 patient, that address gets flagged so it immediately blinks on our screen and it tells us you know it's blinking yellow and pink and it's telling us this is a positive patient that you're running on so we're trying to use all of the tools that we can to make these runs safe and efficient," said Alvarez.

The department is using contact tracing to answer two big questions.

"Who did we expose and who were they exposed to, and that way we can have a better idea on how to mitigate the situation," said Alvarez.

Mitigating the situation will keep the department and their families as healthy as possible.

The Midland Fire Department is seeing a similar number of employees affected by COVID-19.

They have had two employees test positive for COVID-19.

A representative for the department told NewsWest 9 that neither of these employees were involved with an emergency or non-emergency response while symptomatic.

One employee became symptomatic while off-duty and was diagnosed while off-duty.

The other employee became ill and was sent home for exhibiting symptoms.

Both employees are finishing their health department mandated self-isolation and will return to duty within the next two weeks.

Both MFD and OFR are checking temperature and vital sign checks multiples times a day for all personnel.