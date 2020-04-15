ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County Commissioners accepted a big donation during their April 14 meeting.

Local businessman and philanthropist John Bushman donated $25,000 to the county's Emergency Operations Center,

"I know he referenced to me that he knows there's an awful lot of people that are concerned, and if nothing else just to be able to get the word out better and if it does come down to more testing that helps assure people that they're okay for the time being," said Greg Simmons, Commissioner for Precinct 2.

The commissioners say the money is very much needed. Like most people and businesses, the county did not budget for the COVID-19 pandemic.

They anticipate the virus will end up costing the county anywhere from $500,000 to a few million.

