LIST: Dates and locations for the City of Odessa's free COVID-19 testing

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa, partnering with UTPB, will be holding a second round of free COVID-19 testing in September and October.
These will be drive-thru testing sites and each will have 200 tests available.
Tests are first come, first serve. Attendees must show proof of residency in Odessa or Ector County and must provide a good phone number and email to get results.
Children as young as three years old are eligible for testing.
All testing sites will be open from 9 to 11 a.m.
The dates and locations for testings sites are as follows:
- September 16th - McKinney Park (Christmas Line)
- September 23rd - UTPB Park (Soccer Field Parking)
- September 30th - Sherwood Park (E. 49th and Cordova Parking Lot)
- October 14th - Floyd Gwin Park (W. 10th Parking Lot)