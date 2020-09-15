LIST: Dates and locations for the City of Odessa's free COVID-19 testing

These will be drive-thru testing sites and each will have 200 tests available.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa, partnering with UTPB, will be holding a second round of free COVID-19 testing in September and October.

Tests are first come, first serve. Attendees must show proof of residency in Odessa or Ector County and must provide a good phone number and email to get results.

Children as young as three years old are eligible for testing.

All testing sites will be open from 9 to 11 a.m.

The dates and locations for testings sites are as follows: