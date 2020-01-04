"Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor Larry David has a message for the people who are still socializing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office of the Governor of California released a short video featuring the 72-year-old actor. In it, David urged people to stay home and practice social distancing.

"I basically want to address the idiots out there," he started off. "I don't know what you're doing—you're socializing too close. It's not good."

"You're hurting old people like me," he added.

David also hilariously questioned why the public was passing up on a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to stay inside and binge watch their favorite shows. "I don't know how you're passing that up!"

"Go home! Watch TV! That's my advice to you," he said.

David isn't the first big name to speak up about the coronavirus pandemic. Comedy icon Mel Brooks and his son, Max, teamed up in March to bring a simple message to people amid the coronavirus pandemic: Don't be a spreader. Their chuckle-worthy video reminded the young that older people are among the higher risk groups of severe illness if they catch the virus.

RELATED: 'Don't be a spreader': Mel Brooks, son send message about protecting elderly from coronavirus

RELATED: Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson 'feel better,' offers hope in latest update

"If I get the coronavirus, I'll probably be OK," Max said. "But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and, before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."