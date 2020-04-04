A nurse working at the Preston E. Smith unit in Lamesa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced in a news release.

"A nurse employed by Texas Tech assigned to the Smith Unit in Lamesa has tested positive for COVID-19," the release stated.

The 56-year-old nurse is recovering in self-quarantine at home.

The news release stated the nurse last worked March 29, the same day she was seen and tested by a doctor for COVID-19.

