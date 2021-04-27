Howard County Jail reopens visitation

The jail says it will continue to keep the ZOOM visitation program that it started during quarantine.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Jail will now be open for visitors as of April 27.

The sheriff's office posted an announcement on its Facebook page, stating that they have not had visitation for almost a year due to COVID-19.

Visitation will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When the pandemic hit, the jail started a ZOOM visitation program in the meantime, which the jail says it will continue to keep.