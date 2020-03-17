BIG SPRING, Texas — In response to the guidance of the White House, effective immediately, Howard College has transitioned to a “work from home” status and all campuses will be closed until March 30.

Below are changes the college put into effect:

The majority of face-to-face courses are being converted to an online format and will resume March 23rd.

Faculty will communicate changes with their students.

Currently, we have some Health Professions programs that are underway. Health Professions program directors will be communicating with their students concerning changes in format.

Beginning the week of March 30th, we will have face-to-face delivery begin in some instances . Faculty will communicate any changes in format with their students.

The Harold Davis Fitness Center on the Big Spring campus will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17th and re-open on March 30th.

Howard Cottage will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18th. The Cottage Director will be communicating directly with parents.

All campus events and student activities will be postponed and/or canceled up to our graduation and pinning ceremonies. We are striving to keep those if possible.

Spring sports (competitions, practices, etc.) have been cancelled by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association has cancelled all rodeos for eight weeks. This includes the Hawk Rodeo scheduled for April 16th – 18th.

For students who have returned to the residence halls on the Big Spring and SWCD campuses, we are working with them and their families individually. We will make sure students on campus have supervision and access to meals.

Students who have not returned to the residence halls on the Big Spring and SWCD campus are encouraged not to return to the residence halls until March 29th. Should students need access to their personal belongings prior to the 29th, they should contact student services to make arrangements.

Security will continue to be in operation throughout this time period.

All updates are being posted on the college website at www.howardcollege.edu in a date/time order.