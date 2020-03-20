HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — Howard County has issued a disaster declaration March 20 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the cities of Midland and Odessa as well as Crane County also issues disaster declarations.

The city has also announced they will be following CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott's order and closing all city park playground structures and park pavilions.

Included in this order is ABC Park, Kidz Zone and Cotton Mize softball field.

These closures will last until April 20, with the possibility of it being extended even further.

The city has also asked that people avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

