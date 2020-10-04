The IRS and the Treasury Department have released new information on how Americans will be able to track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Payments will start being automatically distributed this week to those who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 and chose direct deposit for their refund, according to the IRS.

The agency said Friday that it is launching a new web tool that will show when people can expect their payment. The "Get My Payment" tool will "provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them."

The IRS said the new online tool will also let eligible people submit bank information, if they haven't already, so they can get their payment quicker than waiting for a paper check in the mail.

"Get My Payment" will be on IRS.gov should be available for use by Friday, April 17.

When will stimulus checks be deposited?

But it appears those who receive social security payments may not get their checks next week.

The IRS news release on Friday noted that "Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, survivors or disability benefits, SSDI or who receive Railroad Retirement benefits but did not file a return for 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive a payment in the near future."

