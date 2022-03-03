How to order a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests

People will be able to order another two sets of four at-home tests completely free from the U.S. government starting next week.

Starting next week, the U.S. government will allow Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The second round of orders will begin next week allowing two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.

President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during Tuesday's State of the Union address.