How do West Texans feel about masks?

It is so 2021 for everyone to have an opinion on them.

MIDLAND, Texas — Mask on or mask off? That is the question for those living in the Lone Star State, as the governor's mask mandate is officially lifted.

In 2021, masks are something everyone has an opinion on. NewsWest 9 asked West Texans how they feel about them.

Here's what people told us:

Are you going to continue wearing a mask?

“No ma'am, I have not been wearing mine since October." - Hollie McConnell

"If it's places that require you to wear them in order to shop there or go inside I will." - Melanie

“I think I'll wear one if I'm feeling sick, but if not, I probably won't." - Claire Hall

"I will wear it because I don't want to hurt nobody else. And sure enough, I don't want nobody hurting me." -Terry Clinton

"It depends on the time and where we are." -Joshua

Why do you feel that way?

"I think just because the masks, from what I've heard, they only help if you're actually sick." - Claire Hall

“I feel like God is in control and if I'm gonna get it, I'm gonna get it. If it's my time to die, it's my time to die, so I'm just trusting God." - Hollie McConnell

“It's got to end at some point, this can't be eternity that we wear masks. At some point it's got to go back to normal." - Melanie

Will mask requirements or lack thereof impact what businesses you go to?

“You got wide open spaces here, but in the store? I'm real reluctant about somebody that's coughing, somebody that's sneezing. It's like jeez, need to stay away from those folks." - Terry Clinton

"I've been in HEB, Market Street, Walmart, all those places since October without a mask, and they haven't said anything. If they say anything, then I'll just go somewhere else." -Hollie McConnell

"If it was somewhere I really wanted to go, I would give in and wear it. I'll keep one with me just in case, but it's nice not wearing them right now." - Melanie

We asked people on social media how they feel about the masks, and a majority of Twitter and Instagram users said they will continue to wear them.