HOUSTON — Here are the latest headlines about the coronavirus.

March 6, 3:30 p.m. SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

For the first time in its 33-year history, South by Southwest has been canceled as the City of Austin declares a local emergency due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The 10-day tech, film and music festival attracts tens of thousands of people from all over the world. Many of the industry giants, including Twitter, Facebook and Amazon, had already pulled out. SXSW was scheduled to begin on March 13.

A change.org petition calling for the cancellation had more than 55,000 signatures.

Last year's event brought an estimated $355 million to Austin.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Travis County.

March 6, 2:45 p.m.: HCA Houston Healthcare limits visitor hours

In response to coronavirus concerns, HCA Houston Healthcare has initiated new visitor policies at its 13 hospitals.

Effective immediately and until further notice, each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at each HCA Houston Healthcare hospital also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

March 6, 12:30 p.m. Here's a breakdown of Houston-area cases:

March 6, 12:10 p.m.: The Houston Health Department has confirmed a new coronavirus case in Houston

The Houston Health Department is reporting a new travel-related case of coronavirus in the city of Houston. The woman and five other positive or presumptive positive local cases traveled together to Egypt.

March 5, 9:45 p.m.: 2 more patients being treated after 'presumptive positive' coronavirus tests in Houston area

Five patients who are being treated for the coronavirus in the Houston area all traveled together to Egypt last month. Two people in northwest Harris County tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Harris County Public Health. Two other men have "presumptive positive" cases. One in Harris County and another within the city of Houston.

March 5: Houston-area coronavirus patients traveled together to Egypt

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Harris County and the person who tested "presumptive positive" in Fort Bend County all recently traveled to Egypt. They were a part of a larger group of people who went on the trip. One of those on the trip is a Rice University employee who had been under self-quarantine.

March 5: Stafford city leaders discuss Fort Bend presumptive positive coronavirus case

On Wednesday, Fort Bend County announced a 'presumptive positive' case. On Thursday, Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella discussed more detail about the case.

March 5: Klein ISD plans to take additional steps to keep students and staff safe

The Klein Independent School District is moving to a Level 2 response to the coronavirus threat after reports of the first cases in Harris County. The district was operating at a Level 1, but after discussion with Harris County health officials, they decided to bump up the response level.

March 5: Pearland ISD makes changes to attendance policies due to coronavirus

With the spread of coronavirus, Pearland ISD is making changes to its attendance policy for the rest of the school year. Administrators notified parents and students that the district will suspend perfect attendance rules for the rest of the school year. Students will be recognized for perfect attendance if they didn’t miss a day from the August 15 through March 2.

March 5: Harris County announces two confirmed coronavirus cases

The county sent out a release, saying the first two coronavirus cases in the county had been confirmed.

March 5: Fort Bend County closely watching 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

Fort Bend ISD administrators want to ensure parents that they’re aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 recently confirmed by the county health department. The district is closely monitoring the situation and plans to adhere to all school guidelines regarding the virus, according to a statement posted T hursday to the district website.

