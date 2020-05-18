AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at 2 p.m. Monday to lay out the next steps in the reopening of Texas.

Abbott announced that gyms, nonessential manufacturing and work offices can reopen and operate at 25 percent capacity with social distancing in place beginning Friday, May 22. Gyms will have to follow special cleaning rules and all businesses will continue to practice safe social distancing.

Abbott announced that bars, tattoo studios, water parks and other entertainment venues like bowling alleys and video arcades can open starting Friday, May 22.

Throughout the month of May, Abbott allowed businesses that opened in phase 1, to open to a 50 percent capacity.

Childcare services including the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA are able to open beginning Monday.

Hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, and nail salons were allowed to reopen on May 8. Now, all other personal service businesses can open.

Retail stores, restaurants, malls, and movie theaters were allowed to reopen as part of the first phase on May 1.

Weddings and funeral services were allowed to resume by following the same rules laid out for church services.

Beginning May 31, youth sports and other youth camps, daytime and overnight camps can open. Some professional sports can also return, including pro golf, baseball, softball, football, etc.

Summer school can begin with safety practices on June 1.

Abbott said these decisions are unanimously supported by the Texas team of medical experts.

"As opening continues, we must continue to place health and safety first and foremost," Abbott said.

