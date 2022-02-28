Healthcare professionals discuss COVID-19 in West Texas

On this day last month, the COVID-19 positivity rate for our area was about 30 to 40%. Today, that rate stands between 5 to 10%.

ODESSA, Texas — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline in West Texas.

At the moment, hospitalizations remain low. As of Monday, Medical Center Hospital reported 20 people hospitalized with the virus. Midland Memorial Hospital reported 11 COVID-19 patients.

NewsWest 9 spoke to local doctors about the decline in cases and what you should know about a 4th COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer for Odessa Regional Medical Center, said the community has been in this position before, and while COVID-19 numbers are declining once again, we're still not at zero cases.

"Last year there was a period of time for a month and half where we had no new cases, and we are waiting to get to that same point again," said Saravanan. "We have followed this since the beginning of the pandemic. We haven't quite hit that no new case mark yet, but we are getting closer to hitting that at that point."

The decline in cases sparked the CDC to outline new mask guidelines for most of the United States.

"That's the major changes that they don't recommend a need to wear a mask indoors, especially if you are vaccinated," said Saravanan. "There are really three levels that we are looking at from a community-level standpoint. Those levels are low risk, medium risk and high risk."

Val Sparks, Infection Preventionist at Midland Memorial Hospital, said that at the moment the CDC has not recommend a 4th COVID-19 shot. However, there is a very limited group of people with severe underlying conditions that do qualify.

"It's very prescriptive for those who need it," said Sparks. "For example, those that are receiving cancer treatments for tumors or blood cancers, or if there is a physician order for a person with multiple underlying conditions and high risk conditions, or severely immunocompromised."

Doctors continue to encourage people to get vaccinated with the first two doses of the vaccine and the booster shot.