TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has placed a purchase limit on certain products to ensure customers can have access to the products they need.
In a press release sent out Friday, H-E-B said it is "in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves."
They also stated that while they encourage Texans to continue to prepare, "panic does not promote progress."
To help prevent the spread of panic and ensure all people have access to things needed during the pandemic, the following items have been limited:
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction
- Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
- Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items
- Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
- Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction
- Face Masks – 2 units per transaction
