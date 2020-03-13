TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has placed a purchase limit on certain products to ensure customers can have access to the products they need.

In a press release sent out Friday, H-E-B said it is "in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves."

They also stated that while they encourage Texans to continue to prepare, "panic does not promote progress."

To help prevent the spread of panic and ensure all people have access to things needed during the pandemic, the following items have been limited:

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

