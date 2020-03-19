AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be holding a virtual town-hall meeting tonight to address Texans’ concerns about COVID-19.

Abbott will be joined by other state officials and will take pre-selected questions from Texas residents.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Nexstar Media Group.

