SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave an update Monday on the coronavirus efforts going on Texas.

In the press conference, he said more than 85,000 people have been tested in the state of Texas for coronavirus. Of those, there have been 7,319 people who have tested positive.

Of those people, 1,153 people have been hospitalized. There have also been 140 deaths from coronavirus.

The governor emphasized his office's efforts to increase hospital space in preparation for an increase in coronavirus patients. He said there was a 142 percent increase in hospital bed space as of late last week.

The governor also said the "stay at home" orders in Texas are working and we are seeing those efforts pay off.

