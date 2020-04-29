AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made several major announcements on Monday, April 27, including allowing several types of businesses to reopen on May 1.

The types of businesses that will be able to reopen include restaurants, movies and malls with a limited capacity of 25%. In an interview with KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau, Gov. Abbott said he wasn't sure if he would go out to reopened businesses on Friday.

"It's not on my list yet. I'm going to talk to my wife about it and see if we can," he said. "I don't know if we'd be able to get in. We'll see what the crowds look like."

Additionally, Gov. Abbott announced that the statewide stay-at-home order that is set to expire on April 30 would not be renewed.

The governor's full report on his plan to reopen the state's economy can be read below.

Gov. Abbott also announced on Monday that phase two of the plan to reopen the state, which would include expanding the capacity of phase one businesses to 50% and allowing more types of businesses to reopen, could start as soon as mid-May.

