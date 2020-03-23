GAINES COUNTY, Texas — The South Plains Public Health District had confirmed the first case of COVID-19 within the county.

In a Facebook post, the district says the case was not contracted within the county.

The district also says it is working to identify people who may have recently been in contact with the patient.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday there are no details available on the patient.

"The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Seminole area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices," said the District.

This brings the total number of Permian Basin cases to four, with one each in Crane County, Midland and Lea County. There are over 350 cases statewide.

