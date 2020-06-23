FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Mobile testing efforts are returning to Fort Stockton.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 24, those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested.

Testing will be on an appointment basis only. You must call 512-883-2400 to register for the test, but call volumes are high and wait times may last around 30 minutes.

Once you are registered, you can visit 180 A Street, Airport Fire Station at your designated time.

Those who arrive for a test will be screened to see if they have fever, chills, a sore throat or any of the other symptoms. These tests are free.

At this time, Pecos County has 112 cases listed on the TXDHS website. The majority of these cases are in the N95 Unit.

Outside of the prison, there are 37 cases in the county, 33 of which are recovered.

You can visit this website to see if there are any other places available for COVID testing.

Pecos County Memorial Hospital Fort Stockton Use the Face Covering to Protect Others *Wear a face covering to help protect others in case you're infected but don't have symptoms *Keep the covering on your face the entire time you're in public *Don't put the covering around your neck or up on your forehead *Don't touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands

