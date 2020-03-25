FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton City Council has issued a declaration of disaster and put a curfew in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was approved during the March 24 meeting.

From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., citizens can't be outside standing, walking, running, riding or driving unless they are going to or from work.

The Fort Stockton Police Department says they will be out enforcing the curfew.

The declaration will last at least seven days and will be extended until the mayor and city council decide to terminate it.

There are no confirmed cases in Fort Stockton or Pecos County at the time of the declaration.

Fort Stockton Police Department Good morning everyone! In response to Ordinance 20-101, the curfe... w in place for the next 7 days is from 10 pm to 6 am. If you're still working and need to be out past curfew, please don't abuse it.

