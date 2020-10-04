ODESSA, Texas — Five nurses from Odessa Regional Medical Center are making this Good Friday a great Friday for overwhelmed nurses in Boston.

They'll be assisting at one of their sister hospitals.

"[They're] overwhelmed, they're busy, they're short-staffed and they can use a lot of help and I know we've been short-staffed at times and busy just because our community is growing so I know what that feels like," said Marissa Sierra, one of the nurses going to Boston.

Families and friends gathered at the airport to send their loved ones off in a heroic fashion.

The nurses were nervous but confident they were making the right decision.

"A handful of us decided that this was the right time and the right thing to do and that's how it happened it was really fast we literally had hours to decide," said Sierra. "I immediately said yes and then after a while thought what am iI doing?"

To walk a day in the shoes of nurses in a COVID-19 hotspot will give Sierra and her team valuable experience for what may lie ahead for West Texas.

"I think that this is good for us, that way it'll help prepare us for when we come back if it does pick up if it gets busier here then we'll be better prepared for it," said Sierra.

It's just another act of compassion from our frontline who are showing what it means to be a health hero in today's global pandemic.

The five nurses are expected to be gone a month.

Until they return ORMC is asking people in the hospital to wear white as a show of their support.

